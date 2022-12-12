Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2022 -- Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market Overview 2022:



Smart robots that perform work and exhibit human-like behaviour are created via Artificial Intelligence. Since cognitive technologies provide business with faster decision-making outputs, save time and money by self-automating and enhancing standard procedures and tasks, smart commercialization is facilitated. Business leaders are seeking to improve their competitive edge in three key ways by applying AI in commerce: by enhancing the canon, improving customer satisfaction, and increasing profits, among others. Commerce Artificial Intelligence (AI) will enable intelligent commerce in food and beverage, electronics, fashion, and all other sectors where machine learning and predictive foresight can assist in improving the economy.



"According to SNS insider, the Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market Size was valued at US$ 2.62 Bn in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 26.18 Bn by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 38.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2028."



Commercial Artificial Intelligence market research covers a wide range of topics, including potential customers, analyses of the sales and competitive environment, anticipated product releases, recent and ongoing technological advancements, evaluations of trade regulations, and much more. The market research report contains a number of studies, such as corporate profiles, industry research, and analyses of the global market shares of significant companies.



The comprehensive Commercial Artificial Intelligence market research report contains important information, such as market share figures, global market sizes by regions and countries, and an analysis of current trends. These evaluations offer crucial market perspectives. The market's expansion will eventually be impacted by the rapidly growing and changing global market categories, regions, market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market are listed below:



- IBM

- Google

- Microsoft

- AWS

- General Vision

- Siemens

- Accenture

- Agralogics

- Agrible

- Lurkin



Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



Based on extensive secondary research, primary interviews, and expert assessments from the industry, the research report's market estimates and forecasts. The goal of this study is to evaluate the size of the global Commercial Artificial Intelligence market today and its potential growth in the future across significant categories like application and representatives. The research team examined the target market using a variety of methodologies and technologies.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market are Listed Below:



Segment by Technology:

- Deep Learning

- Machine Learning

- Natural Language Processing (NLP)

- Others



Segment by Implementation:

- Cloud-hosting

- On-premises



Segment by Application:

- Customer relationship management

- Supply chain analysis

- Merchandising

- virtual personal assistant

- Warehouse automation

- Others



Segment by End-User:

- BFSI

- Retail & Commerce

- Food & beverages

- Manufacturing

- Healthcare

- Transportation & Logistics

- Others



Russia-Ukraine Conflict Impact on Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market



The recent research examines how the Russian-Ukrainian situation has affected international markets. It also teaches market participants how to develop workable solutions to lessen the negative effects of such conflicting situations.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Artificial Intelligence are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Outlook



With addition to current market conditions, regional market assessments and forecasts consider how various political, social, and economic factors will influence market growth. Geographical areas covered by the Commercial Artificial Intelligence market research report include North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Regional Analysis Covered in this Report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Analysis



The section of the global market research report on competitive analysis looks at a few significant rivals in the Commercial Artificial Intelligence market. A supply-chain analysis, market expansion plans, a PEST analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and market-likely scenarios are also included in the research report. We will examine market competition by the firm in our study of the competitive environment, taking into account the executive summary, business description, product portfolio, significant financial data, and other aspects of the company.



Major Questions Answered in Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market Report:



- What is the expected CAGR of the market during for the forecast period?

- What are the major trends that are likely to influence the market in the coming years?

- What are key strategies of the leading market participants that helped them to dominate the market?



Conclusion of this Research Report



The Commercial Artificial Intelligence market research report clearly presents the current state of the industry and its future potential and this will eventually help market players to gain deeper insights of the market.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Technology

9. Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Implementation

10. Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Commercial Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation, By End-User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion



