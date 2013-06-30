Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Worth $1.25 Billion - 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2013 -- According to a new market research report "Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Forecast & Analysis (2012 – 2017) , MarketsandMarkets the total global commercial aviation aircraft cabin lighting market is expected to reach $1.25 billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 5.43%.



The recovery of the aviation sector from 2007-08, the global economic crisis has helped the commercial aircraft manufacturers with new orders. Majority of the orders are from emerging regional economies like APAC BRIC. The manufacturers are increasing their aircraft production capacity alongside with innovative aircrafts aimed at fuel efficiency. The industry is witnessing new entrants from emerging economies in narrow body segment. These in turn are acting as boon for the Aircraft Components Manufacturers. Coupled with the increase in orders for existing models and new models expected to enter the market the aircraft cabin lighting industry is expected to grow at 5.43% during the period of 2012 to 2017. It is expected that the aircraft lighting market in China will witness the highest growth rate.



Airlines are currently trying to tackle the rising fuel price which is a major challenge. This has forced the airlines to move towards light-weight interiors with increased efficiency. There has been immense research development in areas of enhancing passengers experience through innovative efficient cabin lights.



Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) comprises of 63% in the global fleet size. LCCs uses single aisle Narrow Body Aircrafts, majority of the LCC Narrow Body configurations consists of the normal reading lights attached to the cabin roof. However new generation aircrafts like Boeings 787, Airbus A380 includes the creative aircraft lighting system - the Mood Lighting. Aircrafts are moving towards the smarter LED lighting systems for benefits like increased efficiency, better control, less low power consumption, longer lifespan.



The global commercial aviation aircraft cabin lighting market revenue is expected to grow from $960.8 million in 2012 to $1.25 billion by 2017. Global commercial aviation aircraft cabin lighting market is majorly driven by the growth of demand of fuel efficiency. Enhancing passengers experience is also one of the drivers for this market.



Scope of the Report



This report analyzes the Global Commercial Aviation Aircraft Lighting Market based on



Aircraft types according to the passenger carrying capacity

Cabin Light types

Geographic regions



In addition to market sizes and forecasts, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the market trends and factors influencing market growth, offering in-depth geographic analysis of the commercial aircraft lighting market in United States, Europe, Canada, Brazil, China and Russia. This report draws the competitive landscape of the commercial aviation aircraft cabin lighting, providing an in-depth comparative analysis of the technological and marketing strategies of the key players.



