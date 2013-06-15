Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Commercial Aviation Aircraft Windows & Windshields Market, Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- With the increase in global air travel, growth in Passengers investment appetite and to fight against the rising fuel prices, airlines are continuously improving and improvising to enhance their aircraft efficiency, luxury and comfort to the air travelers. An aircraft window is one of the key focus areas in this regards.
Current commercial aviation fleet size is composed of 63% of NBAs, 19% of WBAs, 14% of RTAs & 4% of VLAs. Majority existing commercial aircrafts cabin consists of normal acrylic window & window shades assembly. However new generation aircrafts like Boeings 787 includes the creative aircraft windows - Interactive Windows. Aircrafts are moving towards the smarter windows for increasing efficiency & improvement of passengers experience.
This report, segments the global market for commercial aircraft windows and windshields by Aircraft type, Product type and Geographies. An in depth analysis and forecast for the period from 2013 to 2018, for the global market and each market segments are provided in the report. The various market dynamics that will be shaping the growth of the aircraft windows & windshield industry are also explained here. KEY TAKE-AWAYS
The global commercial aviation aircraft windows and windshields market size is expected to grow to $635.3 Million by 2017.
Narrow Body Aircrafts Market has the highest business potential throughout the study period.
Need for fuel efficiency, will be one of the major market drivers.
North America is expected to be the highest revenue generating region.
GKN Aerospace is the leader in aircraft windows and windshields market with over 43% of the market share.
MARKETS COVERED
On the basis of Aircraft Types
Very Large Aircrafts market
Wide Body Aircrafts market
Narrow Body Aircrafts market
Regional Transportation Aircrafts market
On the basis of Product Type
Cabin Windows market
Windshields market
On the basis of Geographies
Global market
APAC
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East
