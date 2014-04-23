Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market - Global Forecast and Industry Analysis 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.With the global increase in the number of air travelers, airports, demand for commercial aircrafts the commercial aviation crew management systems market holds great potential in near future. A human error could cost an aviation company a huge loss, therefore manpower planning plays major role in this industry.



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IT sector has grown as backbone for all the industries for all type of data management and with the exponential growth of IT sector in aviation industry it has become possible for aviation companies to offload the human errors to automated systems focusing on their core functionalities. After the 9/11 attack on New York where aircraft was used as medium for attack, countries such as U.S., U.K. created a strong gauge in aircraft crew selection to ensure safety from terrorist attacks and all the aviation companies were forced to choose their crews wisely.



Demand for new improved aircraft, zero error rates, zero crash risk, global increase in number of aviation industries, dynamic growth in the IT sector are the major drivers for this market. Lack of management, lack of quality workforce, and lack of funds are the restraints for this market. Recruitment of skilled crews in the aviation industry to nullify the crash risk, terrorist activities is the challenge for the aviation industry. Currently the U.S., North America holds major share in this market followed by Europe, the market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 9% to 10% in the coming years. However, countries such as Africa, Russia, China, and India where the development of aviation industry holds great potential, with the increasing industries, population they are expected to grow the market at a faster pace with an approximate CAGR of 12% to 13%.



Some of the major players in this market are Sabre Airline solutions (U.S.), Hexaware (India), ameliaCREW (U.S.), Blue One Software (Belgium), Fujitsu (Hong Kong), Jeppesen (U.S.), IBS Software Services (India), and many other small scale players providing services to regional clients.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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