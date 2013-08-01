New Transportation research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- The report deals with Flight Management Systems which mainly aims at integrating navigation, flight parameters and navigation to get a systematic and consolidated auto flight control which maximizes the aircraft efficiency. Flight Safety is the major concern of all the aircraft operators as well as the airlines which demands the improvisation in FMS technology every year resulting in the growth of this segment. The study is done on a global basis taking into consideration all the major geographic regions. The study also focuses on segmentation of the market by aircraft types. Primary interviews have been conducted with major industry participants to get insights about this industry. The major industry players include Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Thales, Jeppesen, Esterline, UASC, GE and Lufthansa Systems.
Key Take-Aways
The FMS market is expected to grow slow within the study period; but this market is expected to grow huge in the long run
The market size for FMS is expected to be $1.8 billion in 2018
There are eight major market players in the world in this market who are mainly located in US and Europe
There is much focus on the technology part of FMS since Nextgen and SESAR is going to make drastic changes in the global aviation industry
The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the period 2013-2018
MARKETS COVERED
Market Segmentation is done on the basis of geography and aircraft type.
On the basis of Geography
This market is segmented on the basis of region wise split. The geographic split includes US, Europe, China, Canada, Brazil and Russia.
On the basis of aircraft type
The market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type. The segmentation is done on the basis of FMS systems for Very Large Aircrafts, Wide Body Aircrafts, Narrow Body Aircrafts and Regional Transport Aircrafts
STAKEHOLDERS
FMS Providers
Passengers
Cargo Carriers
Government
Airlines
Airports
Aircraft Manufacturers
