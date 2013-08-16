Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Commercial Bank of Kuwait SAK (CBK) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Commercial Bank of Kuwait SAK (CBK) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Commercial Bank of Kuwait SAK' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Commercial Bank of Kuwait SAK (CBK) provides a wide range of banking products and services in Kuwait. It offers a portfolio of corporate and retail banking, investment and other financial services to both individuals and corporate customers. The bank's products and services comprise checking accounts, on demand accounts, premier banking, term deposits, saving accounts, CBK cards, Islamic funds, loans, remittances, corporate credit, treasury services, online banking, international credit, trade finance, and India funds. CBK also acts as a financier for construction, diverse power, and infrastructure projects in Kuwait. It owns and manages a network of 54 branch offices throughout Kuwait. CBK is headquartered in Safat, Kuwait.



Companies Mentioned



Commercial Bank of Kuwait SAK



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