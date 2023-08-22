NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Commercial Building Automation Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Commercial Building Automation market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Cisco Systems (United States), Hubbell Incorporated (United States), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Johnson Controls International plc (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), United Technologies Corporation (United States).



Commercial building automation commands heating, lighting, ventilation, security and other important systems through building management systems. It helps in the efficient operation of building systems, reduces energy consumption, improves comfort and eases the management activities of infrastructure. This automation is the future of the electrical industry and with an increase in construction and development activities in developing countries, the demand for commercial building automation is expected to rise in the forecasted year. According to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), the energy consumed by a commercial building can be reduced by 29% if used.



On 28 January 2019, Hubbell Incorporation has announced development and improvement in its kV2c commercial and industrial electric meters which decreases the need to change meters on a high voltage and can overcome the overvoltage safely.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Uptake of LED Technology

- Continuous Research and Development Activities

Market Drivers

- Need for High Level of safety, Monitoring Activity, and Energy Efficient Commercial Building

- Need for Automation in Small and Medium-Sized Buildings

Opportunities:

- Introduction of Wireless Automated System

- Surging Investment and Government Initiatives for Green Buildings

Challenges:

- Lack of Skilled Labours might lead to Increased Construction Complexities

- Growing Volatility in Raw Material Prices may Prevail Supply-Demand Fluctuations



Analysis by Type (Building Energy Management System, Security and Access Control Systems, HVAC Systems, Others), Technology (Wired Technologies, Wireless Technologies), Industry Verticals (Hospitals and Healthcare Industry, Transportation Industry, Corporate Industry, Retail Industry, Others), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise)



The regional analysis of Global Commercial Building Automation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Commercial Building Automation market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Commercial Building Automation market.