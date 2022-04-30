Commercial Buildings Segment Is Accounted to Lead the Glass Curtain Wall Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2022 -- The report "Glass Curtain Wall Market by Type (Unitized curtain wall, stick curtain wall), End-use (Commercial, Public, Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023" The glass curtain wall market is estimated at USD 44.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 73.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.50%. The rising infrastructure and building & construction industries drive the demand for glass curtain walls. Furthermore, the increase in demand from end-use industries of glass curtain wall further boosts market growth.



Browse 148 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Glass Curtain Wall Market by Type (Unitized curtain wall, stick curtain wall), End-use (Commercial, Public, Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023"



Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1449510



unitized curtain walls segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR in the global glass curtain wall market from 2018 to 2023



The unitized curtain wall segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value, due to its high demand in the commercial buildings, and the rise in demand for infrastructure and buildings & construction solutions. The components of unitized curtain wall systems are assembled and installed in the factories and then brought to the construction sites. The size of these curtain wall systems is directly proportional to the height of the building (floor-to-floor height of the building). The need for easy & quick construction and better sound quality in buildings drive the need for unitized curtain wall systems.



The commercial buildings segment is estimated to be a major consumer in the glass curtain wall market in 2018



Glass curtain walls are lightweight aluminum-framed facades housing glass or metal panels. Curtain walls are specifically designed for industrial and construction applications. Curtain walls are self-supporting and give a building's exterior the look of top to bottom glass. Along with a smooth exterior glass facade on buildings, they also provide an attractive architectural design, day-lighting, and thermal efficiency. The key driver for the growth of the glass curtain wall market is the growth in industrial and commercial construction activities. The increase in the number of construction activities around the world will drive the curtain wall market. The other factor that has driven the demand for these curtain walls include technological advancements and innovations in the glass industry.



Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share in the glass curtain wall market during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the glass curtain wall market through 2023. Asia Pacific is the hub of foreign investments and booming industrial sectors largely due to the availability of low-cost labor and land. The increase in demand for glass curtain walls can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for glass curtain walls is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high growth in the infrastructure sector for an aesthetic appeal.



Key players operating in the glass curtain wall market include Saint-Gobain (France), Asahi Glass (Japan), Central Glass (Japan), Guardian Industries (US), Nippon Sheet Glass (US), Avic Sanxin Co., Ltd (China), Schott AG (Germany), China Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Vitro (Mexico), and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share. Mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new product launches, and partnerships are some of the major strategies adopted by the key players operating in the glass curtain wall market.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.