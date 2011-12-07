Commercial Carpet Cleaners from Daimer® Ship With Free Stain Dissolver

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, a leader among web sources for commercial carpet cleaners, has bundled two containers a biodegradable stain dissolver with all of the company's XTreme Power® XPC-5700 machines. The stain dissolver is concentrated and produces 64 gallons of finished product. The solvent is effective on over 90% of the typical rug stains listed by the U.S. Carpet and Rug Institute.



"The stain dissolver is from our Eco Green® line of earth-safe cleaning formulations and has been engineered to be safe around humans, animals and small children -- not to mention the environment," said Daimer.com spokes-manager for commercial carpet cleaners and systems Matthew Baratta. "The dilutable preparation is proven to be effective."



Commercial Carpet Cleaners, Environmentally Safe Cleaning



Daimer® is offering the two containers of stain dissolver at no charge with all of its entry-priced 60 Hz XTreme Power® XPC-5700 commercial carpet cleaners. The 5700 is a non-heated machine designed for consumers and professional cleaning businesses.



To minimize weight and cost, the XPC-5700 commercial carpet cleaners do not include a heating system. However, the machines can accept heated water for applications such as stain removal.



The Eco Green® Carpet Care & Upholstery Cleaner dissolver formula further enhances the commercial carpet cleaners abilities to remove stains, according to Daimer®. When applied directly to carpets, the preparation encapsulates stains with a colloidal, non-toxic chemical. The chemical dries to a powder that can be vacuumed. The preparation has been shown in laboratory tests to decompose and biodegrade rapidly for added safety in a range of environments



All XTreme Power® XPC-5700 machines support pressure levels as high as 120 psi, externally added water temperatures to 140ºF, and onboard solution capacities of 4.5 gallons.



Daimer®'s commercial carpet cleaners are available to customers in most countries and minimum orders may apply. For additional information about Daimer® carpet cleaning machines, carpet shampooer systems, best carpet cleaners for residential applications or general purpose rug cleaner equipment, visit http://www.daimer.com/carpet-cleaner/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220.



About Daimer Industries, Inc.®

Daimer®, http://www.daimer.com, is a major supplier and worldwide exporter of the cleaning industry's leading line of KleenJet® steam cleaners/vapor steam cleaners/steam cleaning equipment; Super Max(TM) commercial and industrial pressure washers, including cold water, hot water, and steam pressure washing machines; and XTreme Power® floor cleaners, including carpet cleaners and hard surface cleaners.