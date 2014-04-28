Commercial Cleaning Company Gator Cleaning Solutions Launches New Website

Odessa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Business owners who are looking for a commercial cleaning service in Florida need to look no further than Gator Cleaning Solutions. The company works with medical, educational and retail establishments, dealerships and offer cleaning solutions for property management companies.



Their trained professionals offer window cleaning, floor care, green cleaning services and even cleanup from construction projects. When they are hired to clean windows, they’ll ensure that they are streak-free and entirely clean; they employ several window cleaning systems to get the job done.



The company’s construction cleanup services include sanitation of all structures, walls and floors; Gator Cleaning Solutions crew will strip, wax and machine scrub floors; they’ll clean and re-coat hardwood floors and even perform touch-up cleaning when necessary.



When it comes to professional offices, Gator Cleaning Solutions will come in on a set schedule –daily, weekly, or even monthly – based on what a business needs. With pressure washing and other cleaning services, they will ensure that restrooms, common areas, courtyards and outside areas like curbs, entrances and parking areas are clean and give customers a positive experience when they approach a business.



If going green is important to executives, Gator Cleaning Solutions offers Eco-friendly cleaning services. Microfiber cloths and flat-head mops reduce the amount of waste by a company’s cleaning service; the HEPA vacuum technology eliminates 99.7 percent of germs from the air and the company’s chemical management systems helps to reduce the amount of water used and waste product created. The professionals at Gator Cleaning Solutions can help companies to incorporate “green” paper products to reduce usage and waste.



“Our goal is to provide a clean, healthy and productive workplace while protecting the environment,” said Chief Executive Officer Marcus Meyer.



About Gator Cleaning Solutions

Today Gator Cleaning Solutions is a leader in commercial facility care. They are proud to serve 12 counties surrounding the Tampa Bay area with a cleaning team approaching 100 well trained professionals. Over the past eight years they have had the privilege of helping business owners, property managers, environmental engineers and office managers maintain a healthy and productive workplace while reflecting a professional business image. With the expansion of services they have been able to serve their clients with comprehensive cleaning solutions and look forward to creating new relationship in the years to come. To learn more, visit http://www.gatorcleaningsolutions.com/.