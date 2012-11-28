Commercial Cleaning Melbourne Services You Can Rely Upon

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- It isn’t always easy to find time to clean out homes thoroughly. And fact is; even after a thorough vacuum clean, many germs and bacteria along with dust mites stay behind. For hiring the best house cleaning Melbourne services, customers can now rely upon GSR Cleaning Services.



GSR Cleaning Services is a relatively new company, started only in 2007, but has won over the hearts of many Australians. The owner, Sewa G, started his career as a dish washer in 1997 and made a name for himself by working as a night cleaner. It took Sewa 10 years to start his own company, GSR Cleaning Services, and the experience he has gathered by doing small odd jobs on his own during that time has helped him create one of the finest House cleaning and Office cleaning Melbourne services today.



“For 10 years I studied people and tried to understand their needs from a cleaning service. I realised, in the end that people need a reliable cleaning partner; someone who turns up on time and doesn’t leave the job site until the customer is 100% satisfied. Also, most customers today want cleaning services who understand that each fabric that they have so carefully chosen to adorn their furniture is different from each other, and hence the cleansing procedure to remove stains from each will differ. Me and my team understands this and this is the main reason why all my staff goes through a rigorous training regime to learn what cleaners and stain removers work best on which fabrics, how a steam clean and a vacuum clean done well will add years to the life of a carpet and rug and what eco-friendly materials are best to use for tiles and grout cleaning or will remove harmful festering bacteria from Ac ducts”, states Mr. Sewa G.



At GSR the staff selection is done after a thorough inspection on the person, such as checking the references and their complete background. Once the selection is done, the selected people undergo training through video tutorials conducted by qualified trainer. Then comes the gateway where they have to pass a written test and only after that they will have field training with the senior staff. And hence one is sure to find a reliable, honest and trustworthy staff.



One can find many success stories of this company where the customers are well-pleased and highly satisfied with the services provided by them. One impressed customer said that her husband who was very particular about clean toilets was very impressed at the job done by the GSR staff. There are many such testimonies given by the customer who used their service and are very happy with the outcome.



About GSR Cleaning Services

GSR Cleaning Services specialize in house cleaning Melbourne, medical clinic cleaning, carpet cleaning Melbourne, lawn mowing, window cleaning, tiles & grout cleaning and Commercial cleaning Melbourne. Their clients include top commercial offices, medical centres and nursing homes, restaurants and hotels, commercial kitchens, local bars and bistros, retail stores and supermarkets as well as clerical offices. Also, they offer special moving-in and moving-out cleaning services and also offer cleaning services for events and special services. To know more about them, log on to http://www.gsrcleaningservices.com.au/