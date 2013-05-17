Necs (Uk) Provides an Unrivaled Cleaning Service at a Reasonable Cost

Northumberland, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- NECS is well known within the industry for providing impeccable cleaning services and quality management at affordable prices. NECS (UK) provides bespoke services, catering to the needs of their clients on a daily basis. Their commercial cleaning services consist of, but not limited to, daily cleaning, electrical equipment cleaning, janitorial services and outdoor car parking cleaning, carving a niche in their market.



One representative at NECS (UK) stated, “We are known for offering a tailor-made service that is customized to give contract cleaning, commercial cleaning services and facilities management requirements. We help you to display clean and hygienic premises to your customers. Based in the North of England, we currently possess three facilities that enable us to deliver our expertise extensively throughout more than 100 towns and cities located in the region.”



With their extensive experience combined with their dedication to cleaning, they have now earned a respectful name among all contract cleaning companies in North East of England. At NECS (UK), they possess a thorough team of cleaners who are motivated by a driven group of managers. They have been successfully serving sectors like professional services, financial services, healthcare, automotive, education, retail, hospitality & tourism and manufacturing for a number of years.



Their facility management services help clients' businesses as they save time and money to a large extent providing high-end services within their budget. Also, NECS (UK) helps clients grow in their respective industries by keeping the cleaning and facility management at higher standards.



About NECS

NECS (UK) Ltd started in January 2006 as North East Cleaning Services Ltd and they serviced the North East of England. They have now significantly expanded to provide contract cleaning, commercial cleaning service and facility management expertise from the Scottish borders to the Midlands. NECS has been providing high quality contract cleaning services at competitive prices and in a prompt time frame. They believe in providing loyalty through the impeccable standards of their commercial cleaning services and also through their mind-set as a passionate and determined business striving to expand.



