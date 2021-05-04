New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- Technological advancements in drone technology and supportive government regulations are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.



The global Commercial Drones Market is expected to reach USD 247.50 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for commercial drones in several industry verticals, including agriculture, is a significant driver for market growth. The sector will make the monumental shift from traditional to digitalized farming methods. Advanced technology is creating state of the art automated solutions. Enhancement in the technical field has led to advanced imaging capabilities and features in drones. The manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced drones with the built-in ability of global positioning systems (GPS), geographic information systems (GIS), and the autopilot system. These features help farmers to scout their field and in field mapping. Drones ability to distribute fertilizers without harming the soil fertility is expected to drive the market.



Companies in the e-commerce sector are extensively going for drones to transform the last-mile delivery services in a commercial setting. Various governmental legislation that has restricted the deployment of drones for commercial purposes initially have been amended and are assisting the players in the e-commerce industry, along with several parcel delivery firms such as FedEx to use the service. As an instance, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration previously has banned the utilization of drones for commercial deliveries in the U.S. sky. Nevertheless, the body has modified its regulations and has enabled the use of the UAVs for the delivery of goods under a number of clauses.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



DJI, Parrot Drones, Zipline International, Hardis Group, 3D Robotics, INSITU, Flirty, Matternet, PrecisionHawk, Uber Technologies, and Flytrex Aviation Limited, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Commercial Drones market.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Fixed Wing Drone



Rotary Blade Drone



Hybrid Drone



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Filming & Photography



Inspection & Maintenance



Mapping & Surveying



Precision Agriculture



Surveillance & Monitoring



Others



Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Remotely Operated



Semi-Autonomous



Autonomous



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Agriculture



Delivery & Logistics



Media & Entertainment



Energy



Construction & Real Estate



Security & Law Enforcement



Others



