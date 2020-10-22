New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global commercial market is expected to reach USD 247.50 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for commercial drones in several industry verticals, including agriculture, is a significant driver for market growth. The sector will make the monumental shift from traditional to digitalized farming methods. Advanced technology is creating state of the art automated solutions. Enhancement in the technical field has led to advanced imaging capabilities and features in drones.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2950



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are DJI, Parrot Drones, Zipline International, Hardis Group, 3D Robotics, INSITU, Flirty, Matternet, PrecisionHawk, Uber Technologies, and Flytrex Aviation Limited, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Commercial Drones market on the basis of type, storage type, product, specimen type, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Blade Drone

Hybrid Drone



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Filming & Photography

Inspection & Maintenance

Mapping & Surveying

Precision Agriculture

Surveillance & Monitoring

Others



Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous



Buy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2950



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Agriculture

Delivery & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Energy

Construction & Real Estate

Security & Law Enforcement

Others



Regional Outlook of Commercial Drones Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Commercial Drones market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key considerations of the Commercial Drones Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Commercial Drones industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2950



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Related Reports –



Production Monitoring Market Growth Analysis, Key Manufacturers and Forecast Period 2020-2027



Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market Growth Analysis, Key Manufacturers and Forecast Period 2020-2027



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.