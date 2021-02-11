New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Reports and Data's latest report, titled 'Global Commercial Drones Market,' presents an all-encompassing study of the Commercial Drones market. The study assesses the estimated market size, value, and share over the projected years (2020-2027). The report includes expert opinions on the current state of the market, alongside analyzing the latest market trends and developments. A broad segmentation of the Commercial Drones market comprises the diverse product types and their application areas. Through the latest study, the authors have determined the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and the forecast market share of each market segment. The vital market statistics have been presented in a tabular format to help readers comprehend the key market dynamics. Additionally, the authors have delivered a detailed study of this wide-ranging industry, highlighting the key industrial aspects, such as import-export dynamics, production & consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading geographies.



In order to make the work less tiring and more efficient, people are shifting from manpower to innovative technologies. The increasing use of smartphones, rising demand for drones, and increasing demand for aerial services from several sectors are expected to fuel the growth of the commercial drones market. Major market players are focusing on trying innovative technologies and gadgets to cope with the rising demands of customers.



Key participants include: DJI, Parrot Drones, Zipline International, Hardis Group, 3D Robotics, INSITU, Flirty, Matternet, PrecisionHawk, Uber Technologies, and Flytrex Aviation Limited, among others.



Market Drivers



Acquisitions and collaborations will aid them to improve product portfolios and reach maximum regions. Developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth and expansion. Manufacturers are innovating superior solutions for medium-sized and small businesses in order to meet their business requirements. The major factor fuelling the demand in commercial industries is that commercial drones can perform many hazardous tasks, like checking utility pipelines, accurately and efficiently in comparison to traditional ways.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Blade Drone

Hybrid Drone



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Filming & Photography

Inspection & Maintenance

Mapping & Surveying

Precision Agriculture

Surveillance & Monitoring

Others



Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Agriculture

Delivery & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Energy

Construction & Real Estate

Security & Law Enforcement

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Commercial Drones market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.

Executive Summary: IN this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Commercial Drones industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.

Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Commercial Drones Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



