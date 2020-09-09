Commercial Drones Market to Reach $18. 2 Billion by 2027: AeroVironment, Agribotix, Airware

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Commercial Drones Market, 2020-2026" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Commercial Drones Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are - Manufacturers of commercial drones, - Raw material suppliers, - Market research and consulting firms, - Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers & - Organizations, forums and alliances related to commercial drones.



Market Overview of Global Commercial Drones

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The Commercial Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Commercial Drones Market: Consumer, - Prosumer, - Professional



Key Applications/end-users of Global Commercial DronesMarket: - Inspection and Monitoring, - Agriculture and Forestry, - Mapping and Surveying, - Photography & - Emergency Response



Top Players in the Market are: AeroVironment Inc., Agribotix, LLC, Airware, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd., CyPhy Works Inc., Draganfly Innovations Inc., Drone Aviation Holding Corporation, DroneDeploy, EHang Inc., Intel Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Parrot SA, PrecisionHawk, Skycatch Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Yuneec International Co., Ltd.



Region Included are: - To identify drivers and challenges for global commercial drones market., - To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global commercial drones market. & - To conduct pricing analysis for global commercial drones market.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Commercial Drones market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Commercial Drones market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Commercial Drones market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Global Commercial Drones Market Industry Overview

1.1 Commercial Drones Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Commercial Drones Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview



Chapter Two: Global Commercial Drones Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Commercial Drones Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Commercial Drones Market Forecast by Demand



Chapter Three: Global Commercial Drones Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Commercial Drones Market Size by Type

3.3 Commercial Drones Market Forecast by Type



Chapter Four: Major Region of Commercial Drones Market

4.1 Global Commercial Drones Sales

4.2 Global Commercial Drones Revenue & market share



Chapter Five: Major Companies List



Chapter Six: Conclusion



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Commercial Drones Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Commercial Drones market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Commercial Drones market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Commercial Drones market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



