RLI Corp (United States), ICW Group (United States), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Fuller Insurance Agency (United States), Catalytic Risk Managers & Insurance Agency, LLC (United States), Aegis General Insurance Agency (United States), Hanson Insurance Group (United States), NHC Insurance (United States), The J. Morey Company (United States), Mitchell & Mitchell Insurance Agency, Inc. (United States).



Commercial earthquake insurance is a type of insurance coverage designed to protect businesses and commercial property owners from financial losses resulting from damage or destruction caused by earthquakes. Standard property insurance policies typically exclude coverage for earthquake-related damage, so businesses located in earthquake-prone areas may choose to purchase a separate earthquake insurance policy to mitigate the financial risks associated with seismic events.



Market Trends:

The popularity of Direct Damage Coverage of Commercial Earthquake Insurance



Opportunities:

Growing Promotional Programs for Insurance Policies will Boost the Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market



Challenges:

Increasing Number of Fraudulent Commercial Earthquake Insurance Players in the Market



Market Drivers:

Need for Protection Against the Earthquake Damage and Loss

Growing Number of Earthquake Incidents Around the World



by Application (Office Buildings, Hospital, Hotel, Others), Distribution Channel (Offline Service, Online Service), End Use Industry (Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Automotive, Hospitality, Energy, Others), Coverage (Direct Damage, Commercial Property, Loss of Business income, Inland Marine Exposure, Others)



On 12th April 2021 - Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) subsidiary Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI) and Farmers Exchanges1 have completed the acquisition of MetLife's property and casualty (P&C) business in the U.S.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



