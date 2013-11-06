Commercial Finance Consultants Winning Business Funding for Small to Medium Enterprises

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- One of the critical factors in the successful growth and recovery of the UK economy, especially in recent years is the success of small to medium businesses. With the economic issues of recent years, businesses have been finding it increasingly difficult to secure funding for expansion and growth.



Despite the Government's positive attempts at setting up funding programmes for businesses such as the Enterprise Finance Guarantee scheme, it has still been a difficult process. Although the money has been made available, banks have been very reluctant to release these funds and borrowing has never been harder for companies. As a result the losers are businesses that really need access to these essential funds in order to grow and expand. Lack of funds for growth not only limits the growth of business and the economy in general, it also puts jobs at risk.



Commercial Finance Consultants provide a variety of creative solutions to businesses that require additional funding. Business funding can be for a variety of reasons, from helping a company to expand into new markets to a bridging loan to help finance the fulfilment of a large order. Commercial Finance Consultants have experienced business consultants on hand who can help companies to source readily available finance to help them grow and expand.



The company works very closely with a network of main lenders and trusted partners who have creative and effective solutions available for businesses to use. In cases where businesses have failed to secure funding, Commercial Finance Consultants with their close links with their partners are often able to help. The company typically works closely with their clients to ensure an effective partnership and this helps to raise the chance of securing finance. Their process involves an initial consultation and an assessment of their clients current situation before presenting potential funding solutions to their problem.



About Commercial Finance Consultants

Commercial Finance Consultants are a specialist consultancy helping businesses of all sizes source creative solutions to their finance needs. They help businesses secure funding form a variety of sources including and not limited to loans, commercial mortgages, property development finance, invoice discounting and bridging finance. They are currently inviting enquiries from any business seeking help to secure funding for any specific purpose