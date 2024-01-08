Commercial Greenhouse Market Size and Growth Projections: A Comprehensive Analysis

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2024 -- The Commercial Greenhouse Market Size is poised for substantial expansion, projected to reach USD 68.7 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 39.6 billion in 2023. This surge, reflecting a CAGR of 11.6%, is driven by evolving needs and priorities across individuals, businesses, and industries. Commercial greenhouses offer a platform for cultivating a diverse range of crops, including those not well-suited to local climates, enhancing market opportunities for growers. Furthermore, these structures provide protection from extreme weather events, mitigating risks associated with crop losses due to factors like hail, frost, or heavy rainfall.



Market Dynamics:



The plastic greenhouse segment holds the largest share in the market, driven by environmental concerns globally and its higher yield capacity. Market leaders emphasize developing efficient and high-quality products, evident in increased spending on research and development and a growing number of new product approvals. The versatility offered by plastic greenhouses, ranging from small stand-alone structures to large gutter-connected greenhouses, is expected to fuel market growth.



Equipment Segment Analysis:



The hardware segment dominates the commercial greenhouse market by value, playing a pivotal role in creating the foundation for efficient operations. Structural frameworks, ventilation systems, heating and cooling systems, lighting, irrigation systems, and automated controls form essential building blocks, impacting factors critical for successful crop cultivation. As the adoption of commercial greenhouses grows, businesses prioritize investing in robust and technologically advanced hardware solutions to ensure consistent yields, higher-quality produce, and resource efficiency.



Crop Type Segment Analysis:



The vegetable segment claims the largest share in the commercial greenhouse market, driven by the year-round cultivation of vegetables in ideal greenhouse environments. Commercial greenhouses meet consistent consumer demand for vegetables, regardless of seasonal limitations, aligning with the growing preference for locally sourced and sustainably grown produce.



Regional Analysis:



In 2022, Europe accounted for the largest market share in terms of value. The expansion of the commercial greenhouse market size in Europe is fueled by factors such as consumer demand for a year-round supply of vegetables, favorable climates, cutting-edge agricultural technologies, supportive government policies, and incentives for sustainable farming practices.



Key Players:



Major players in the Commercial Greenhouse Market include Berry Global Group, Inc (US), Signify Holding (Netherlands), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A. (Greece), EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD (Taiwan), Prospiant (US), RICHEL GROUP (France), Argus Control Systems Limited (Canada), Certhon (Netherlands), LOGIQS.B.V. (Netherlands), Lumigrow, Inc (Canada), Agra Tech, Inc (US), Hort Americas (US), Top Greenhouses (Israel), Stuppy Greenhouse (US).



Conclusion:



The Commercial Greenhouse Market is positioned for substantial growth, driven by factors like environmental concerns, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences. This comprehensive forecast provides valuable insights for stakeholders, businesses, and enthusiasts seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of the commercial greenhouse industry.



