Commercial Greenhouse Market Worth $68.7 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2023 -- According to a research report "Commercial Greenhouse Market by Type (Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse), Crop Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops), Equipment (Hardware, Software & Services) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the commercial greenhouse market is projected to reach USD 68.7 billion by 2028 from an estimated USD 39.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period in terms of value.



Diversification and Climate Resilience



One key driver of this market is the ability of greenhouses to cultivate a wide range of crops, including those not well-suited to the local climate. This diversification can create new opportunities for growers. Furthermore, greenhouses provide protection from extreme weather events, helping farmers reduce risks associated with crop losses due to factors like hail, frost, or heavy rainfall.



Plastic Greenhouses Leading the Way



The research report highlights that plastic greenhouses are expected to dominate the market, primarily due to their environmental benefits and higher yield capacity. These structures come in various sizes and styles, offering versatility that appeals to growers worldwide.



Hardware - The Backbone of Greenhouse Operations



In the realm of equipment, hardware plays a pivotal role in ensuring efficient greenhouse operations. Components such as structural frameworks, ventilation systems, heating, cooling systems, lighting, and automated controls are essential for maintaining optimal growing conditions. As the adoption of commercial greenhouses continues to rise, investments in advanced hardware solutions are on the rise to guarantee consistent yields and resource efficiency.



Vegetables Reign Supreme



The vegetable segment leads the way in terms of crop types grown in commercial greenhouses. With vegetables being a dietary staple worldwide, these structures offer an ideal environment for year-round cultivation, aligning perfectly with the growing demand for fresh, locally sourced, and sustainably grown produce.



Europe Takes the Lead



In 2022, Europe claimed the largest market share in the commercial greenhouse industry. Several factors contribute to this growth, including a consumer demand for year-round vegetable supply, advanced agricultural technologies, supportive government policies, and incentives for sustainable farming practices.



Key Players in the Market



Notable companies in this market include Berry Global Group, Signify Holding, Heliospectra AB, PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A., and others who are driving innovation and growth in the commercial greenhouse sector.



