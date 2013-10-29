Commercial Helicopter Market 2013-2023: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Product Synopsis



This report is the result of SDI’s extensive market and company research covering the global Commercial Helicopter industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



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Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



“The Global Commercial Helicopter Market 2013–2023” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global Commercial Helicopter market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The global commercial helicopter sector is expected to experience a growth of 3.08% growth during the forecast period. The commercial helicopter market grows on the back of several sectors worldwide including offshore oil and gas exploration and production, HEMS, VIP transport, law enforcement and public safety etc. Europe and North America which are largest markets for civil helicopters are however saturated markets and thus are not expected to register considerable growth in their market size during the forecast period. Besides, the European market is also expected to experience a marginal decline owing to increased procurement in the first few years of the forecast period and a resultant lowered demand during the second half of the forecast period. Emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East are expected to provide the necessary boost to the industry during the forecast period.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“The Global Commercial Helicopter Market 2013–2023” provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



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Key Features and Benefits



The report provides detailed analysis of the market for Commercial Helicopter during 2013–2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting helicopter expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure. 29% of the civil helicopters across the world are used for emergency medical services and law enforcement; however this segment is almost negligible in the context of China, India and Middle Eastern countries. Therefore, manufacturers like Bell Helicopter, Eurocopter, MD Helicopters and others are vying to attain a share in the EMS helicopters sector in these untapped markets. Eurocopter projects a requirement of approximately 50 helicopters for medical emergency services in India during the next few years. The government should formulate policies to waive off or charge minimal on jet fuel taxes, landing charges so as to make HEMS affordable during the forecast period.



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