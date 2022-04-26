Commercial Lighting Market Size, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2022 -- The commercial lighting market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2025 from USD 8.2 billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.



The most significant factors driving the growth of this market are the ongoing and upcoming smart city projects in the developing countries, growing focus of governments worldwide on energy consumption, increasing acceptance of standard protocols for lighting control systems, escalating demand for LED lights and luminaires for use in outdoor applications, and surging use of integrated lighting control systems. Rapid transition from traditional lighting to connected lighting solutions and increased adoption of PoE-based and solar lighting system are major opportunities for the commercial lighting market.



Based on end-use application, the indoor segment held the largest share of the commercial lighting market in 2019



The market for indoor smart lighting is expected to hold the larger share, owing to the high demand in commercial space. In these applications, smart lighting is an essential element in creating a modern workspace that attracts customers with changing preferences. It continues helping owners to create a flexible working environment, reduce expenses, improve work efficiencies, and create quality lighting that enhances the occupant experience. Hence, the adoption of smart lighting in commercial spaces is gaining more traction and has a high opportunity in the near future due to smart city initiatives by governments across the world.



The wied communication technology segment projected to account for a larger size of the commercial lighting market during the forecast period



The wired segment is estimated to continue to hold a larger share of the commercial lighting market during the forecast period. Wired technology offers reliable performance and greater control. However, the cost of wiring and installation is high, especially in a commercial setting. This high cost, therefore, acts as a restraining factor for the adoption of wired technology-based smart lighting solutions.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to be the fastest-growing market for commercial lighting market



This growth can be attributed to the rapid infrastructure development activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly in China, where smart lighting solutions pave the way for the modernization of infrastructure. Projects related to infrastructure modernization and development, such as smart cities, across the region would also drive the demand for smart street lights, thereby propelling the growth of the market for commercial smart lighting in this region. The increasing number of smart city and smart infrastructure projects undertaken by the governments will create several new opportunities for energy-efficient lighting and advanced lighting systems in the next few years.



Key Market Players



Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands); Legrand S.A. (France); Acuity Brands, Inc. (US); GE Current, a Daintree Company (US); OSRAM Licht AG (Germany); Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US); Lutron Electronics (US); Hubbell Incorporated (US); LEDVANCE GmbH (Germany); Schneider Electric SE (France); Ideal Industries, Inc. (Cree Lighting) (US); and Zumtobel Group (Austria) are a few major players in the commercial lighting market.