Atlantic Beach, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Select Commercial Funding LLC announced on Wednesday, May 14th, 2014 that its president, Stephen Sobin, launched a blog website http://stephensobin.com.



Stephen A. Sobin is the Chief Executive Officer of Select Commercial Funding LLC. Mr. Sobin has over 30 years’ of mortgage banking experience. In 1981, he started State-Wide Capital Corp., one of the leading residential/home equity loan providers in the country. The company was well known through its extensive television, radio and newspaper advertisements promoting its 1-800-DIAL-CASH phone number. Mr. Sobin sold State-Wide Capital to Superior Bank FSB, a federal savings bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois in 1995. Mr. Sobin became the President of a mortgage lending division of the bank until 1997.



Mr. Sobin then founded Select Commercial Funding LLC and began to offer commercial mortgage banking and real estate capital advisory services on a national basis. His vision was to become an advocate for his clients and help borrowers navigate the difficult economic conditions facing the commercial mortgage industry and to assist them achieve their goals despite uncertainty in the capital markets. Select Commercial is acts as a correspondent with many leading national real estate lenders, including: national, regional, and local community banks, life insurance companies, finance companies, investment banks, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, hedge funds, and private lenders. Mr. Sobin’s expertise, knowledge of the market, underwriting skills, understanding of lender’s requirements, and wide array of lending sources guarantee that Select Commercial’s clients receive the very best rates and terms available in the market.



Selectcommercial.com specializes in Apartment Building Loans and Commercial Mortgage Loans nationwide.



About Stephen A. Sobin

Stephen A. Sobin, has over 25 years of mortgage banking experience. His understanding of the market, underwriting skills, and in-depth knowledge of lender’s requirements guarantee that our clients receive the very best terms available in the market.