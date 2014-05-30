Commercial Mortgage vs Residential Mortgage

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- It is also important to know how the lenders earn their margin. Using this information, you will know why many people choose money lenders to obtain loans. On the other side, residential loans create large amount of mortgage loans. So what do you exactly know about commercial mortgage? Let’s discuss this further to throw some light on the subject.



Commercial mortgage is similar to residential mortgage. It is a mortgage where property is secured to obtain a mortgage loan. Ofcourse, the main difference is the land in real estate market that is given for residential purpose or for commercial purpose. As the name suggests, a commercial mortgage can be known as a transaction type of business. It means that the business can be related to the mortgage loan and the goodwill of the business is the main concern apart from this revenue.



The commercial mortgage differs from the residential mortgages in terms of duration. It refers to duration in which the mortgage loan will be repaid. When it comes to residential loans, the duration is managed in a different way. Most of the commercial mortgages have lesser duration of, maybe ten years.



If you are looking for any financial assistance for short term needs, please feel free to contact the experts of Benworth Capital that is the reliable provider of short-term loans and mortgages in Florida. It makes the task of the borrowers easier by funding loans through private investors. You can seek consultation from any of its team members by contacting at benworthcapital.com.



About Benworth Capital

Benworth Capital is a leading provider of loans and mortgages committed to give result-drive financial solutions to the clients. Its expert team can draw effective strategies to monitor the performance of the assets. Its team has over 75 years of combined experience in real estate and gives opportunities for serious investors. To learn more, visit benworthcapital.com.