BidSpotter.com Announces Its Acquisition by ATG Media Holdings Ltd, a UK Based Company

Gig Harbor, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- BidSpotter.com, the US-based world leader in industrial and commercial online auctions, announces its acquisition by ATG Media Holdings Ltd, a UK based company.



BidSpotter.com will continue its operations from the existing offices in Gig Harbor, Washington, with all existing services remaining in place during the transition. "The BidSpotter.com team is pleased to welcome ATG Media as our new owners. We look forward to a highly successful and bright future with them. We have had a long standing and positive relationship with their leaders and staff, since they have managed our BidSpotter.co.uk site, and we are excited to join their team and be able to provide our clients with the superior technology and support that they offer,” stated Ed McKnight, COO of BidSpotter.com.



ATG Media Holdings Ltd carries 13 years of experience in the online auction market as the owners and operators of the-saleroom.com (Europe’s leading portal for live and timed art and antiques auctions), and i-bidder.com (the UK’s leading site for general auctions, including plant and machinery, real estate and electronic goods). “BidSpotter Inc directly complements our existing auction sites and this marks an important step in ATG Media’s evolution," said CEO Anne Somers. “With bases in the USA and UK we will be able to become truly international and better able to serve both buyers and sellers in the global auction market.”



In the coming months, BidSpotter.com will move to ATG Media’s proprietary Global Auction Platform (GAP). With that transition it will have a new website, enhanced back office functionality and new marketing tools. ATG’s UK team will provide the added development and support resources needed for the US company. Under their new leadership, BidSpotter and their client base will have the opportunity for increased international growth and expanded brand identity.



Former Directors of BidSpotter.com, Jeff Harris and Michel Rivet, expressed in an exiting letter to their clients, “Thank you for your support and friendship over the past 12 years. We are confident that we are leaving BidSpotter in the best possible hands to ensure its future growth and expansion as a global market leader. “



Funding for this acquisition was provided by ATG Media Holdings’ existing investors, Mobeus Equity Partners.



Questions may be directed to BidSpotter.com:

3006 Judson Street, Suite 201

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

1.253.858.6777