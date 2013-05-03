Commercial Parody Video Gets over 250k Views in First Week

Lake Station, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Since being made public last week Mike Goodpaster’s “Unpaid Programming” has gained over 250,000 views. Without any major studio, media blitz, or backing this 33 minute independently produced comedy video has more views than nearly twenty times the population of Mike Goodpaster’s hometown Lake Station, Indiana.



In “Mike Goodpaster’s Unpaid Programming”, the commercials are the entertainment. Through a series of short commercial parodies Mike puts his twist on obscure news stories, black market home shopping, horrible products, Deutschland rap music, celebrity cyber bullying, and more.



The 33 minute web special can now be viewed, shared, and reviewed for free at:http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgQpfNi8ofs or http://digitallizardproductions.com



“I’m having trouble processing this,” says Mike Goodpaster, “it’s been viewed more than every project I’ve shared online combined.” Since 2001 Mike Goodpaster has taken on other ambitious endeavors. In 2001 he ran his own independent professional wrestling company, Maniak Enterprise Wrestling. As producer he wrote storylines, developed characters, and handled the day to day tasks of running a small business. In 2005 Mike’s creative focus would shift towards writing. Churning out screenplay after screenplay, Mike saw his words begin to stack up. Instead of burying these scripts in a drawer he started a production company in 2007. With a shoe string budget, friends, and local Chicago area actors he wrote, directed, and produced three full length movies and one documentary. Along with filmmaking he would write, direct, and/or produce multiple web shows and live event productions.



After years of producing content featuring others, Mike Goodpaster finally steps in front of the camera for his first comedy web special to unleash a plethora of characters, personalities, and sketches in “Mike Goodpaster’s Unpaid Programming”.



A sequel is in the works for an early summer release.



CONTACT:

MGoodpaster@DigitalLizardProductions.com

About Digital Lizard Productions

Digital Lizard Productions is an independent media production company. Since its creation in 2007 DLP has released four full length feature films, filmed dozens of live events, and have completed numerous other media projects. These video projects, exclusive web series, daily blogs, and much more can be found for free viewing at: DigitalLizardProductions.com



Mike Goodpaster

Lake Station, Indiana

