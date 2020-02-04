Commercial Payment Cards Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2020-2025

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by HTF MI Title on 'Global Commercial Payment Cards Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Future Scope, Opportunity, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like GCC, Australia, LATAM, North America, Europe, United State or Asia and important players/vendors such as AirPlus International Ltd, Amazon.com, American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wex, Wells Fargo & Company and Corporate Spending Innovations Enterprises, Bank of China Limited and NGC U With n-number of tables and figures examining the Commercial Payment Cards Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020-2025.



Scope of the Study



Commercial payment cards are the debit or credit cards that are given by businesses to their employees so that the workers can buy supplies on their employer's behalf. There are different types of commercial payment cards are present. These cards are frequently issued as co-branded cards with retailers, commercial cards help businesses manage their expenses by collecting all charges made by employees into a single place.



The market study is being classified by Type (Commercial Credit Cards, Commercial Debit Cards and Others), by Application (Travel & Entertainment, B2B Payments and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up.



AirPlus International Ltd. (Germany), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), American Express Company (United States), Bank of America Corporation (United States), Citigroup, Inc. (United States), JPMorgan Chase & Co. Inc. (United States), U.S. Bancorp (United States), Wex Inc. (United States), Wells Fargo & Company (United States) and Corporate Spending Innovations Enterprises, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Bank of China Limited (China) and NGC US, LLC (United States).



Research Analyst at AMA predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Commercial Payment Cards market throughout the predicted period.



Segment Analysis



Advance Market Analytics has segmented the market of Global Commercial Payment Cards market by Type, Application and Region.



On the basis of geography, the market of Commercial Payment Cards has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



Market Drivers

Increasing business travel spending

Rising trend of digitalization



Restraints

Fluctuations in the world economy

Opportunities

Growing demand from emerging economies



Challenges

Regulatory changes by the various governments



Key Target Audience



Commercial Payment Cards Providers, Research Professionals, Emerging Companies, Government Body & Associations and End user



