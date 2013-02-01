Clint Images Announces Commercial Pet Photography Services

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Pet photography specialist, Clint Images extends the pet and animal photography services to commercial clients where there is a need to supply imagery to fulfill a commercial need. Clint specialises in dog and cat photography and is able to work closely with clients to meet their requirements for projects. Some of Clint's work include assignments for Purina, Your Cat Magazine, Battersea Dogs and Cats home and the publisher Hodder and Stoughton.



What makes someone a specialist in this field? Well simply, experience in the right environment. Clint dedicates all his spare time to help rehome animals with his amazing pet photography and has carried out over 500 pet portrait sessions towards this cause.



"These are not snapshots of animals taken in their cages. I take my time with them and try and get to know them better, try to understand their true personalities, and then capture this in a portrait, a portrait to help find them a new home" – Clint



Clint’s dog and cat photography images have been widely published in the media with images appearing on ITV Meridian news, the Mail Online, the Metro, Daily Mail, features in Your Cat Magazine, Dogs Today and two appearances in Hello! Magazine in 2012. One of Clint’s more exciting commercial pet photography projects was with the publisher Hodder and Stoughton with one of his cat photography images used on the front cover of the UK best seller, “A Street Cat Named Bob”. He later worked with the publisher again with a second book called “Bob No Ordinary Cat” which features a front cover and sixteen images in the book”



About Clint Images

Clint Images is based in Kings Hill, Kent and takes on takes on assignments throughout the country and abroad. Clint has worked on many celebrity related pet photography assignments including Paul O’Grady, Danielle Lineker, Julien McDonald and even HRH the Duchess of Cornwall. Clint will work closely with you to turn photography brief into a set of images to meet your requirements.



To learn more visit http://www.clintimages.com/

Email: info@clintimages.com

Phone: 07779150867