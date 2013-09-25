Commercial Plans of Texas Offers Real Estate Loans with a Solid 13 Years Guarantee

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Commercial real estate loans are probably the most hardest to get in the real estate market simply because of the heavy competition involved. There is so much to prepare before putting up the application that when it comes to actual step, businessmen often fall short of time. To help provide quick Texas commercial loans for practically every kind of structure be it service station, multifamily, home/office, Commercial plans of Texas has it all planned out.



What is so impressive about this company is that for 13 years now it has been the market leader in loans, insurance and real estate. The company has gathered expertise along with experience in these years and this has helped the company give its customers low mortgage rate along with the freedom to choose from a wide range of loan options. It is in fact one of the few companies to have extended the facility of giving 100% loan with rehab with and redevelopment on all Houston commercial loans and Dallas commercial loans.



Customers interested in getting these loans can go to the company’s website use the quick and easy search options and filter their loan options. They can also get instant quote for the loan amount they would like by filling in a few basic details. Texasmortgagerate.net gives customers this facility and the convenience to have the information they need in a matter of minutes. This is a trusted website which caters to all loan needs for both commercial as well as noncommercial establishments. Customers just have to visit the website to start the process. It is hassle free and safe.



Media Contact

2425 West Loop South, Houston, TX. 77027

Commercial Plans of Texas

1-855-685-7583