Paladin Now Offering Commercial Property Securitization Audits

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Commercial property foreclosures impact the lives of property owners just as residential foreclosures affect homeowners. The only difference between the two lies in the fact that the business owner, who has steadily worked to build his business will not only lose the building in which his business resides, but will also see his business closed. Securitization audits have proven time and time again to be successful in foreclosure defense cases. Multiple law firms across the nation specializing in commercial property foreclosure defense have relied heavily on the discoveries of Paladin’s commercial securitization audits to win suits or settle outside of court.



Paladin’s commercial property securitization audits examine the “chain of title and tracking down the beneficial interest in the loan to see if the purported investor can take claim to the debt.” Because the majority of commercial loans are underwritten 2-3 times prior to funding, ownership disputes become increasingly more pertinent to court proceedings. The main objective of a commercial securitization audit is to identify whether or not the lender has standing to collect and/or foreclose upon the business owner.



“Without the proper trail of documents to validate the debt and true ownership, judges have ruled in court in favor of our clients for damages, foreclosure actions dismissed, rescission of sales, loan restructures/settlements, and quiet title action,” said Paladin Securitization Auditors.



The fee for a commercial property securitization audit will vary depending on a variety of factors including the size of the property, type of commercial property, the total units involved, sub-leases, securitization of the commercial loan, etc.



In order to receive a free securitization audit quote, Paladin requests only that the client forward any relevant loan documents to one of their commercial securitization audit representatives.



If you are facing a commercial property foreclosure, then call Paladin Securitization Auditors today and take advantage of our free consultation. We can connect you with successful and reliable commercial property foreclosure defense attorneys in your area with whom we have worked.



Call (877) 848-8088.



Or visit: http://securitizationauditservices.com/commercial-property-securitization-audits/