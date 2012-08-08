Commercial Real Estate in Phoenix Deals Successful With De Rito Partners, Inc.

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- When it comes to finding the right property, hiring a broker is encouraged in order to get the best deal available. Since there are many variables that can affect the value of businesses, getting a skilled broker involved is recommended because they negotiate such deals on a regular basis.



Since 1992, the experts at De Rito Partners, Inc. have been involved with Commercial Real Estate in Arizona. The retail agents at De Rito Partners, Inc. are proud to announce that one of their brokers, Greg Saltz, has helped successfully with the rollout of locally owned and operated pet store Pet Club.



Pet Club is one of the USA’s largest independent pet stores, and thanks to negotiations handled by De Rito Partners, Inc., they have now opened 25 new pet food store locations across Arizona and Colorado. The pet food company has opened stores in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, and Fort Collins thus far, and plans are in the works to open many more additional locations across New Mexico and Texas.



A retail agent Phoenix at De Rito Partners, Inc. employs a particular process. They “leverage the combined knowledge of our 30 Leasing and Sales Agents, relationships in the marketplace, and tenacious marketing approach [in order] to achieve market leading results for [their] clients. [They] actively contact tenants on a daily basis…to discuss expansion and/or relocation plans.” The company also involves a large tenant database and Internet marketing to ensure the maximum exposure of their clients.



De Rito Partners, Inc. seals their retail property Phoenix deals by way of partnership and client focus. They work tirelessly to deliver the results needed when it comes to their clients’ deals. De Rito Partners, Inc. always strives to exceed expectations when it comes to being the most trusted partners available for investing, developing, and managing retail property assets.



About De Rito Partners, Inc.

Since 1992, De Rito Partners, Inc.’s successful track record has extended across the Valley of the Sun and all of Arizona’s corners. They are one of the most respected companies in the region’s retail leasing and tenant representation landscape. De Rito Partners signage identifies hundreds of neighborhood, community, lifestyle, and power shopping centers, retail strip centers, single-tenant, and retail-driven mixed-use properties. Clients know they can consistently count on De Rito Partners to deliver superior results that maximize the value of their retail property assets. For more information, please visit http://www.derito.com