Commercial Real Estate Loan Company Announces Loan Parameters

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- BridgeInvest, a popular commercial real estate loan company, recently announced updated parameters for its loans which include the loan amount, geography, loan-to-value, term, amortization and more. This company has recently seen success with the upward moving economy and more specifically the commercial real estate construction industry.



Parameters for BridgeInvest laons loans are “….flexible terms for serious commercial real estate borrowers whose projects do not meet institutional lender’s standards or who simply need to act more quickly than traditional lenders are willing to move” according to their website. They provide amounts between $1 million and $10 million dollars which place their company in the range of a majority of commercial real estate projects.



Additional parameters include geographic location. BridgeInvest works with a lot of South Florida commercial real estate projects but is capable of working with any company providing loans for any properties in Florida. Their loan to value is up to 70% with a term up to 24 months. Their interest rates are between nine and fourteen-percent with an origination fee between two one and four-percent. BridgeInvest prides itself in being able to close deals fast between one-and-four weeks.



BrideInvest is a bridge loans company operated by experts with many years of experience. They provide mostly short-term loans and is are one of the most trusted hard money lenders in Florida. According to their website, “With over 20 years of experience in loan origination, our team is well- equipped to rapidly analyze, structure and close any deal. BridgeInvest prides itself on conducting business with professionalism, integrity and transparency”.