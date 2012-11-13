Commercial Recycling Brings Eco-Friendly Waste Disposal in Dorset at Affordable Cost

Dorset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Commercial Recycling has brought in comprehensive range of waste management services that are eco-friendly and highly beneficial in long term perspective. It's waste disposal Dorset is part of its exclusive services for businesses in the city.



Waste disposal Dorset by Commercial Recycling wherein it provides effective waste management, waste collection, waste disposal services, etc. amongst others to clients, has become an affordable solution. A range of waste management services such as skip hire and RoRo hire in Dorset, REL hire and wheelie Bin hire in Dorset, etc. from the firm are made available for clients in the UK. The company is also trusted for Grab Lorry hire and Refuse Sack service in Dorset at competitive charges. Over the years, it has also emerged as a leading solution provider with WEEE waste collection and recycling in the UK.



Commercial Recycling also provides confidential waste collection & secure shredding and man & van waste collection & disposal service as well as internal recycling services to clients in the UK. Thus, with highly competitive skip hire and scheduled waste management services e.g. wheelie bin, RoRo and REL container hire, www.wastedorset.co.uk is a reliable provider of commercial recycling in Dorset. Apart from offering waste disposal Dorset, the company also offers trade waste tipping and recycling centers which are open from Monday to Saturday for all all tradesmen, businesses and public organizations that are looking for cost-effective eco-friendly waste management.



Coming up with revolutionary waste management solution, Commercial Recycling provides its clients with cost effective waste management services and ensures that a high percentage of their Dorset waste is recovered, reused and recycled. According to a company source, “we believe waste management in the UK should be competitively priced and ensure at least 75% of all waste is recovered, reused and recycled.” Thus, the company claims that currently it aims to recycle at least 80% of all the Dorset waste that it collects and receives and ensures that clients receive complete recycling of waste for overall betterment.



Thus, achieving effective waste management i.e. commercial recycling in Dorset despite the fact that it is difficult at times, Commercial Recycling helps Dorset businesses manage their waste efficiently. To ensure that it offers free waste audits from experienced recycling professionals throughout Dorset. Once clients are assessed they are offered comprehensive information on several cost saving ideas and benefits of recycling or waste disposal in Dorset. They also receive waste containers and collection frequencies from the company.



About the Company

Commercial Recycling offers comprehensive range of solutions that include waste collection, waste management, waste disposal, event waste management, skip hire, wheelie bin hire, RoRo hire, refuse sack service, grab lorry service, etc. amongst others. Mail at enquiries@commercialrecycling.co.uk or visit www.wastedorset.co.uk for more information. It can also be called at: 01202 577 944.



For waste container collection queries please call Eamonn on 01202 577 944