Commercial Recycling Offer Free Waste Management Audits

Dorset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Commercial Recycling offer waste management audits to businesses throughout Dorset, Somerset and West Hampshire free of charge. The waste reviews provided by Commercial Recycling are conducted by specialist recovery and recycling experts who aim to illustrate any opportunities for saving money and or increasing recycling levels.



Talking about the free waste management audit, a spokesperson from the company states, “If you operate or are a part of a business in Dorset, Somerset or West Hampshire you are entitled to a completely free waste audit from Commercial Recycling.”



He continues, “Businesses that choose to have a free waste audit are visited at a time convenient to them by one of our locally based waste management specialists. Upon completion, the audited business is given information on any ways their business could reduce its waste disposal costs and or increase the amount of their waste that is recycled”.



Right from Poole skip hire to hazardous waste disposal in Bournemouth, Commercial Recycling provides customers with the wide range of services at the most affordable prices. In fact, their waste disposal service in Bournemouth is considered to be one of the leading independent waste management services in Dorset.



The other waste disposal and recycling services offered by Commercial Recycling includes waste management solutions, general and specialist recycling services, festival and event waste management, and tipping and recycling facilities. The company also offer a range of bins and waste disposal containers that includes skips, rollonoff containers, rear end loader waste containers, wheelie bins, amongst others.



About Wastedorset

Wastedorset is the dedicated Dorset website of Commercial Recycling Ltd. Visitors to this site can easily access information and prices for the most popular waste management and recycling services offered by Commercial Recycling in Dorset. The website operates throughout the South West and is committed to providing cost effective waste management that aims to recycle 80% of waste. Waste Dorset offers visitors a quick and easy way to get waste disposal and skip hire quotes online.



For more information, please visit http://www.wastedorset.co.uk/