Commercial Recycling Offers Free Waste Management Audit

Dorset, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Commercial Recycling offers free waste management audits to businesses throughout Dorset, Somerset and West Hampshire. The waste audits that Commercial Recycling provides are conducted by specialist recovery and recycling experts who aim to illustrate additional recycling opportunities and cost savings.



Talking about the free waste management audit service, a spokesperson from the company stated “If you operate or are a part of a business in Dorset, Somerset or West Hampshire, Commercial Recycling would like to provide you with a tailored on-site waste review”



He continues, “Businesses taking advantage of our offer are able to choose a convenient time for one of our locally based waste management specialists to audit them. Also, upon completion each surveyed business is given a summary report that illustrates possible ways their business could save money on waste management and or increase the amount of waste they recycle”.



Right from Ringwood skip hire to hazardous waste disposal and from waste disposal in Bournemouth to recycling services, Commercial Recycling provides customers with the wide range of services at the most affordable prices. The principal waste disposal and recycling services offered by Commercial Recycling include; waste management for businesses, hazardous waste management, festival and event waste management, food waste recycling and tipping.



Customers of commercial recycling are able to choose from various collection frequencies and a range of waste containers, which includes wheelie bins, skips, refuse sacks, rear end loader waste containers, rollonoff containers and grab bags.



About Wastedorsdet

Wastedorset is the dedicated online quoting website for Commercial Recycling Ltd. Visitors to this site can easily access information and prices for the most popular waste management and recycling services offered by Commercial Recycling in Dorset. Waste Dorset also offers visitors a quick and easy way to get waste disposal and skip hire quotes online.



For more information, please visit http://www.wastedorset.co.uk/