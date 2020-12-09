New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- A new report on the commercial refrigeration equipment market research study, published by Reports and Data, provides an in-depth survey of the dominant participants of the industry –the basis points for which are the financial highlights, company outline, SWOT Analysis, Product Portfolio, as well as major strategies and the expansion plans of the new and potential contenders. This report is also anticipated to reflect consistent growth in the coming years since consumers are now more aware of product quality. This market analysis of an industry is a crucial factor that numerous stakeholders, such as investors, traders, suppliers, and others, will find beneficial.



The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is forecast to reach USD 53.23 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Refrigeration is the process in which excess heat is removed from any source or material to maintain the temperature lower than its surroundings.



The growing demand for frozen products among the consumers has increased owing to the rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle. Rapid growth in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets boosts the overall sales of commercial refrigerators; thus propelling the growth of the market.



The influential players of the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market that are included in the report are:



Carrier Corporation, Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Henry Technologies, Emerson Electric Company, Carnot Refrigeration, Danfoss, Bitzer, Hillphoenix, and Rockwell Industries Limited, among others.



Commercial refrigeration equipment finds its application in preserving food such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and other goods by maintaining very low temperature and enhancing the shelf life of the good. Energy-efficient and sustainable technology equipment is replacing the existing equipment. Some refrigerant equipment is designed to reduce the temperature of the heated food in a short period to eliminate the issue of bacterial proliferation.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market on the basis of product type, refrigerant type, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Refrigerator & Freezer

Transportation Refrigeration

Refrigerated Display Case

Beverage Refrigeration

Ice Cream Merchandiser

Refrigerated Vending Machine



Refrigerant Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Fluorocarbons

Hydrocarbons

Inorganics



Application Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Hotels and Restaurants

Convenience Stores

Market Size & Projection

Bakeries

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Others



An introduction to the regional landscape of the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market:



According to the study by our analysts, the geographical reach of the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market spreads to places such as United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia & India.

The market share held by each region and the forecast of future growth rate are provided in details in the report.



