Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Is Growing at a CAGR of About 8.2% from 2012 to 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market accounted to USD 29.1 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 46.6 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of about 8.2% from 2012 to 2018. In the overall global market, Asia Pacific leads the commercial refrigeration equipment market in terms of revenue with 34.1% market share, followed by the North America.



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The commercial refrigeration equipment market is driven by various factors including continuous evolving technology, changing food consumption trends, rising international food trade, emergence of supermarkets and fast food chains, rise in horticulture, and sea-food and processed food exports across the globe. However, some of the key restraints for the commercial refrigeration equipment market include less energy-efficient commercial refrigeration equipments, the Montreal and Kyoto protocol and increasing fuel cost.



Currently, the transportation refrigeration segment retains the maximum share of 18.8% with revenue of USD 5.4 billion owing to the rise in international food trade across the globe. The transportation refrigeration segment is expected to attain revenue of USD 10.2 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2012 to 2018. The transportation refrigeration segment is followed by refrigerators and freezers segment, which is estimated to be USD 5.1 billion in 2012.



In the overall application market, the food service sector currently retains the maximum share of 32.0% with revenue of USD 9.3 billion, which is estimated to reach USD 16.1 billion in 2018. The food, beverage and distribution application market is estimated to attain revenue of USD 10.2 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of about 9.8% from 2012 - 2018.



Some of the major players leading the market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Carrier, Dover, ITW, and Hussmann. Through continuous innovation and development these players continue to dominate the commercial refrigeration equipment market.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand for commercial refrigeration equipments in the global scenario. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global commercial refrigeration equipment market as below:



By Product



Transportation Refrigeration Equipment

Refrigerators & Freezers

Beverage Refrigeration

Other Equipment

Parts



By Application



Food Service

Food & Beverage Retail

Food & Beverage Distribution

Food & Beverage Production

Others



In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW



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