Commercial Roofing Cincinnati Pros at Holland Roofing Say Strong Bid Environment Requires Accuracy

As a modestly improving construction environment green lights more commercial building improvement projects, Holland Roofing says the resultant strong roof bidding environment means accuracy in bidding is more vital than ever. Since 1986, Holland Roofing has been a leading roofing contractor specializing in commercial roofing system and coating maintenance, repair, replacement and installation for small and large existing and new construction buildings throughout the Midwest and Southeastern United States.



The slowly rebounding economy is allowing some room for improvements for commercial building owners. Consequently, many are looking at new and thicker roofing membranes, High-performance sustainable roofs and other reroofing projects that bring long-term return on investment. As one of the country’s leading commercial roofing contractors, Holland Roofing is reporting a strong bid environment where the winners are the companies that leave no room for errors or miscalculations. “While the jobs are out there, commercial roofing companies must be competitive and have a set of well-defined and proven processes, products and crews to meet the expected quality standards in order to be profitable bid winners,” says Holland Roofing CEO Hans Philippo.



As commercial roofing Cincinnati specialists, Holland Roofing performs pre and post job meetings to ensure that they know ahead of time if there will be any extra safety costs or operational costs associated with each job. With thousands of commercial roofing jobs to their credit throughout the Midwest and Southeast U.S., the company has learned to analyze past jobs to the same degree as future jobs by creating post job meetings to discuss the operation and financial aspects for the purpose of identifying any possible labor or material overages to the estimate and why they occurred. “Unlike the 1990’s where some commercial companies could survive due to the big margins, today’s companies like ours that have survived and thrived in a much tighter market have learned to run a tight ship while never compromising on quality materials and workmanship for our customers,” said Philippo.



The commercial replacement roofing Columbus Ohio experts include a thorough Inspection and Roof Analysis, Pre-job Planning and Coordination, Design and Specification as well as Demolition and Removal in their Replacement Services. The company always performs a thorough Structural & Mechanical Evaluation, and roof replacement services are only utilized when repairs and restoration alternatives are no longer an option, or at the client’s specific request.



Specializing in new construction, roof replacement, repair, maintenance and roof coatings for all types of roof systems, Holland Roofing concentrates in single-ply (Flat Roof) roof systems (EPDM, TPO, and PVC) along with steep-slope metal roofing. Ranked among the top ten commercial roofing companies in the United States, they have satisfied over 5,000 customers and successfully installed over 100 million sq. ft. of commercial and industrial roof systems. Their crews consist of highly skilled roofing craftsmen, trained and licensed by all major suppliers for all areas of commercial and industrial roofing.



About Holland Roofing

