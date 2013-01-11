Commercial Roofing Indianapolis Proprietor Working to Reform Key Business Deduction

Huntsville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Searching for commercial roofing in Indianapolis leads business owners to the Holland Roofing Group, a full-service roofing company whose owner is fighting for asset depreciation reform with commercial roofs.



Bob Rack, a roofers Huntsville, AL professional, said drastic asset appreciation reform is needed in the depreciation schedule of commercial roofs. He points out that it has been well over a year since H.R. Bill 2962 was introduced in Congress by Reps. Tom Reed (R-NY) and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ). This bipartisan legislation is called the “Roofing Efficiency Jobs Act of 2011” and has been endorsed by more than 20 different organizations and associations, including the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) to the Alliance to Save Energy (ASE).



Construction groups, environmental groups, the building trade, architects and labor groups have supported the Roofing Efficiency Jobs Act of 2011. The goal of the bill is to remove a tax code barrier. Eliminating this barrier would lead to millions of new jobs and greater energy efficiency in the commercial building industry, which accounts for close to 20 percent of all energy usage in the nation.



”The average life span of a commercial roof is 17 years,” said Rack, a commercial roofing Georgia expert. “However, companies now have to depreciate their roof over 39 years, instead of the 15-year depreciation schedule that existed between 1981 and 1993.”



Eliminating the current depreciation structure (which prevents companies from expensing their roof more quickly upfront) would boost demand for energy-efficient roof systems. This would create 40,000 new jobs, add more than $1 billion of taxable revenue to the construction sector, save $86 million in energy costs in the first year and offset carbon emissions by 1.2 million metric tons. Simply put, Rack said, “the depreciation period must match or come close to the average life of a commercial roof, which is 17 years. Otherwise, we can expect many more years of up to 20 percent unemployment in the construction field.”



Headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati area, Holland Roofing services clients throughout the Midwest and Southeastern regions of the United States. The company's services are unsurpassed by others in the industry. It ranks among the top 10 roofing firms in the United States and rank as the 6th largest roofing firm, according to Engineering News Record. Holland Roofing professionals have the skills and expertise to guarantee a successful project every time.