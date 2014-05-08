Commercial Roofing Market - Industry Research Report and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Commercial Roofing Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Commercial roofing represents a wide range of roofing solutions used in the exterior part of a structure or a building. These roofing solutions are made from a variety of materials such as asphalt, rubber, asbestos, stone slabs and wood. Different roofing products such as asphalt shingle, rubber shingle and wood shingles are manufactured which are used in certain commercial applications such as hotels, offices, malls and medical centers.



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The commercial roofing industry has remained a vital part of the industry despite being negatively impacted by global economic downturn. However, it is currently facing the challenge of manufacturing systems and products to meet energy conservation guidelines and stringent building codes while continuing to meet property owner expectations for performance. Therefore, products and systems are being developed for increased insulation, high performance and reflectivity in order to provide opportunities for systematic energy efficiency gains.



The growth of the construction industry has been one of the major factors driving the commercial roofing market. Increasing commercialization and rising disposable income of consumers have further contributed to the growth of the market. However, fluctuating prices of certain energy sources used in the manufacturing process such as crude oil have increased the risk of limitation and unavailability, leading to either reformulation of the products or limiting the production. Increasing use of roofing products in green building projects is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market as buildings with low environmental impacts are growing in importance driving changes in the process of operating designing the buildings.



North America was the major consumer in the commercial roofing market, followed by Europe. However, growing construction market in emerging economies such as China and India has led to the market penetration in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific.



Atlas Roofing, Building Products of Canada, CertainTeed Corporation, Genflex Roofing Sytems, Roofscapes Inc., and Weston Solutions Inc. are some of the key companies dominating the commercial roofing market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports on Consumer Goods Market:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/consumer-goods-market-reports-7.html



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