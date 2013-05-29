Commercial Roofing Services Now Available at Majestic Roofing Aka Fort Collins Roofing Consultants

Fort Collins, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Majestic Roofing, also known as Fort Collins Roofing Consultants, one of the most trusted Fort Collins roofing companies, is proud to announce that it now offers commercial roofing services aside from providing residential roofing solutions to its numerous clients in Fort Collins, CO.



Majestic Roofing has been in the roofing business since 1977 providing residential roofing repair services and roofing replacement solutions to clients in the Fort Collins Colorado area. With this expansive experience in roofing repair, it has been one of the most trusted companies for any type of roofing needs as well as roofing consultations.



A well constructed roof protects the home and the family from the elements. Most home owners know the importance of calling on a company that has years of experience in roofing and knows the ins and outs of roofing. Fort Collins Roofing Consultants offers dependable and high quality roofing solutions to residential clients as well as commercial clients with these guarantees:



- All roofing solutions are offered from re-roofing, roof repairs and roof installations for new homes or commercial establishments. The company will work closely with homeowners and business owners in planning the best roofing solutions that will work for their home or business.

- Majestic Roofing specializes in all types of roofing materials like composite shingles, steep slope roofing, tile roofs, wooden shingles and standard seam metal roofing systems and more.

- Roofing installers and workers are all trained specialists who will provide high quality service while keeping deadlines. All work is also guaranteed as well as all materials used are of high quality.

- Finally, consumers receive a free estimate on their residential and commercial roofing work. Clients may request for a free estimate by visiting the company’s official site at http://fortcollinsroofingconsultants.com/



Majestic Roofing / Fort Collins Roofing Consultants service Fort Collins, CO as well as surrounding areas. Residents and business owners may contact the company by calling 970-372-1175 where a customer service representative will answer all questions and inquiries about residential roofing and commercial roofing as well.



About Majestic Roofing

Majestic Roofing is a locally owned and operated Fort Collins roofing company and has been providing roofing repair and roofing replacement since 1977. By combining their skills and talent in designing and constructing a roofing system that sets them apart from the competition, they strive to bring a new level of knowledge and expertise to each job.



