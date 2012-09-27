Commercial Satellite Imaging Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends Analysis, And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Commercial satellite imaging is the process of gathering data in the form of images through the use of a satellite. The commercial satellite imaging market is on a rise because of incorporation of imaging websites such as Google Earth.



The commercial satellite imaging market could be segmented into two major categories: on the basis of types into: earth or terrestrial imaging, aeronautical imaging and satellite imaging, and on the basis of end users into: geospatial imaging industry, commercial enterprises, civil engineering industry and others. The market could also be geographically broken down into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regions.



The global market revenue for commercial satellite imaging market was valued at USD 1,240 million in 2011, and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 3,764.66 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2012 to 2018. The North American region holds the majority of the market share in the commercial satellite imaging market.



Increasing availability of broadband internet to users, increasing use of satellite for monitoring or scouting sites for security purposes, are some of the drivers for the commercial imaging market. Technological advancements in the commercial imaging market will help come up with cheaper and innovative products, which shall fuel the future growth of the market. Censorship of high value targets or sites and the strict government regulations imposed on the internet users for satellite image viewing will restraint the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market.



Some of the key players in the commercial satellite imaging market are: GeoEye, Google Inc., Digital Globe, Imagesat and others.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies.



