Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Commercial satellite launch service market is likely to be driven by proliferation of GPS and other communication-based facilities requiring satellite launches. Increasing demand for navigation systems in automobiles, electronics, and IT will further boost industry growth. Commercial satellites have key implications in the oil & gas industry. Companies operating in the sector are liable to trace fuel tankers & vehicles for monitoring the on-shore facilities, which requires well established communication network, that satellites can easily fulfill.



Key players present in the Commercial satellite launch service market are ArianeGroup, Lockheed Martin, United Launch Alliance (ULA), NASA - National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Boeing, Orbital Sciences Corporation is now Orbital ATK!, SpaceX



Proliferation of smart appliances, such as smart televisions, smart watches, web streaming gadgets is boosting commercial satellite launch service industry. Availability of easy finance options is prompting masses to buy more smart appliances and gadgets. Also,growing popularity of web-based applications, such as Google search, AccuWeather, Facebook, and Instagram along with an upsurge in sales of smart phones will also supplement Commercial satellite launch service market share over the coming years.



The industry is deriving significant growth from the rapid expansion of internet using consumer base. As per estimates, the number of online users reached around 25 million in 2017. Growing demand for telecommunication services is providing impetus to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) commercial satellite launch service industry. As per estimates, LEO commercial satellite launch service market will register a growth rate of 3.2% during the forecast period. LEO satellites need lesser deployment time and low launching cost in comparison to satellites launched in other orbits. This may further boost product adoption. Furthermore, the introduction of smart classes in education industry is likely to propel the requirement for internet Services, thereby supporting industry expansion.



The market for small satellites or the so called SmallSats has expanded rapidly in the past few years and is expected to account for 29% of the overall commercial satellite launch service industry revenue share in the coming seven years. The advancing technology trends that prioritize lightweight and microcomputer components have allowed the commercial satellite launch service market players to build much smaller and lightweight satellites ultimately leading to significant cost reductions. These factors have thus been playing a key role in making Smallsats appealing enough to be deployed across the commercial, government, and defense sectors.



Owing to the recent surge in the interest in small satellites, the overall commercial satellite launch service market is undergoing a progressive overhaul across its value chain housing the low-weight & cost effective business model of small satellites. If estimates are to be believed, over 25 commercial small satellite operators are planning to launch constellations of 20 to 4,425 satellites down the line of 3 to 5 years. It is prudent to mention that in this regard, SpaceX has been standing tall, having planned to single handedly fire 12,000 small satellites for low earth orbit connectivity solutions. Reliable reports further estimate more than 11,000 small satellites to be launched by 2030, given the essential value proposition offered by these products to end-users.



Beyond small satellites, the micro segment of the Commercial satellite launch service market is also expected to gain significant momentum as the satellite industry continues to launch reliable & affordable vehicles. Reports in fact claim micro satellites to witness highest annual growth rate at 6% over 2018-2024. Analyzing these industry trends, it wouldn't be wrong to quote that small & micro satellite segments are now developing as lucrative investment grounds for potential stakeholders of this vertical.



Availability of robust infrastructure and presence of various space organizations, including NASA and SpaceX in North America will offer lucrative regional growth prospects for the industry. Growing demand for in-built navigation systems in vehicles, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets to locate destinations is likely to contribute significantly to the regional revenue generation. North America Commercial satellite launch service market is forecast to generate a revenue of over USD 2.5 billion by 2024.



Undoubtedly, innovative & cutting-edge product developments by prominent Commercial satellite launch service market players have played a pivotal role in impelling the revenue graph of this business sphere. That said, the Smallsats rush, according to industry experts is certain to hop onto the growing quest of new & existing companies to scale their commercialization matrix. With industry magnates further locking multi-billion dollar investments, this business sphere is certain to tread along a lucrative growth path. A report by Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates commercial satellite launch service market to record a y-o-y growth of 2.5% over 2018-2024.



