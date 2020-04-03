Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Use of inappropriate fertilizers has declined the fertility of the soil, which has affected the sustainable agricultural practices over the recent years. Additionally, growing population has increased the demand of suitable fertilizers for food security in the near term. Moreover, global agriculture sector is facing a considerable threat of yielding more food in restricted cultivable lands, that meets the rising food demands and minimizes the harmful impacts on the environment.

Sustainable agriculture practices require proper fertilizers which helps in the growth of agricultural productivity and with the increase in trend of sustainable and organic farming over the past few years will positively drive commercial seaweed as a key fertilizer in the sector. Additionally, use of eco-friendly or organic fertilizers will not only enhance the stability of safeguarding environmental components but also will increases agricultural productivity, which in turn will drive the commercial seaweeds market during the forecast timespan.



Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1658



Company Profiles

1. FMC Corporation

2. CP Kelco

3. Biostadt India Limited

4. Indigrow Ltd

5. Arcadian Health Plan

6. Algea AS

7. Seasol International Pty Ltd

8. W Hydrocolloids, Inc.

9. Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd.

10. Marcel Carrageenan

11. Indigrow Ltd

12. Mara Seaweed (Celtic Sea Spice Co.)

13. Seaweed Energy Solutions AS

14. Pacific Harvest Seafood's Inc.

15. Chase Organics GB Ltd.

16. Yan Cheng Hairui Food Co., Ltd.

17. AQUATIC CHEMICALS LTD



The market is categorized on the basis of form, product, end use sector and region. Here, product segment is divided into red, brown and green seaweeds. Among these, brown and red seaweed find wide usage in pharma and food industry. Thus, mutually these segments capture over 70% volume share in the coming years.

On the basis of form, the market is categorized into wet and dry. Dry products are likely to generate a revenue of over USD 70 billion by 2025 owing to its extensive usage in food and pharma sectors. However, wet products are likely to grow with a higher rate i.e., with the CAGR of over 7.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 257 market data tables & 26 figures & charts from the report, "Commercial Seaweed Market", Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:



https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/commercial-seaweed-market



Globally the market is categorized into five regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all, Europe market is anticipated to account for around USD 17 billion during the forecast spell. Owing to rising awareness and advantages of consuming seaweed, which has increase people to turn vegetarian. Additionally, migration of people from China, Japan and other demographics to Europe will further increase product demand in the region.



Commercial Seaweed Market, By Product

- Red Seaweed

- Green Seaweed

- Brown Seaweed

Commercial Seaweed Market, Form By End-Use

- Wet

- Food

- Animal Feed

- Pharma & personal care

- Biofuels

- Others

- Dry

- Food

- Animal Feed

- Pharma & personal care

- Biofuels

- Others

Commercial Seaweed Market, By End-Use

- Food

- Animal Feed

- Pharma & personal care

- Biofuels

- Others



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1658



Complementing the massive R&D activities across the globe, it has also been observed that the emergence of new extraction and processing technologies of seaweed-derived biofuels has impelled the growth potential of commercial seaweed market in the recent past. This is in addition to the rising demand of seaweed products across numerous end use segments including animal feed, fertilizer production, food and beverages, textile, and paper, which would further drive the commercial seaweed industry share expansion over the forecast time frame.