Commercial Services Careers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- In the face of fast-paced digitalization and a constantly changing technology world, artificial intelligence is emerging as one of the most auspicious technologies. Accelerated growth across a multitude of applications and a wide variety of sectors is driving business growth. The adoption of AI technology in many end-use industries is on the rise, thanks to substantial advancements in data storage efficiency and parallel processing capabilities. This fast rate of development is fueled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and software and the exponential growth of big data. In the fight against COVID-19, artificial intelligence has proven to be a potent weapon. Governments are using this technology to predetermine the rate of circulation of the COVID-19 virus, allowing them to locate vulnerable people and pinpoint viral mutations.



Glocomms is famed for its global approach when it comes to sourcing talent for IT and technology roles across North America and Europe. Their distinguished team of over 750 recruitment consultants are based in multiple office bases around the world which has allowed them to foster the development of an extensive network of recruitment professionals who advise the team on current market trends and industry developments. As a member of the accoladed Phaidon International Group, the firm is the preferred recruitment agency for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. In North America, Glocomms provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting options to the tech industry. Job openings are available in cities across the country including, Boston, Chicago, New York, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. At the heart of the firm's ethos is its commitment to the training and development of its consultants, ensuring that they're trained on the best-in-class recruiting technologies, which aids in achieving tangible results for both clients and candidates. Glocomms recognize that each talent search comes with its own set of nuances and consequently devise tailored recruiting paths for each client in accordance with their specifications and requirements. The firm demonstrates a wealth of expertise on the industry markets, having collaborated with companies of all sizes, from agile start-ups to multinational corporate enterprises, allowing them to make smart, concise hiring decisions.



Commercial services jobs, enterprise solutions jobs and cloud infrastructure jobs are among the specialized job sectors for which Glocomms provides headhunting services in the United States. There are currently a wide range of jobs available as the tech industry in the US is booming, these roles include: Principal Security Engineer, Senior React Developer-Remote, Tech Lead – Ruby, Head of DevOps – Cybersecurity, Information Security Program Lead (VP), Security and Compliance Program Manager, Senior Solutions Architect, Head of Global Sales Engineering – IoT Security, Cyber Threat Hunting, Senior Account Executive – Management Solutions. Get in touch with Glocomms friendly consultants today to find out how you can define your next career move or find the right talent for your business.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.