Commercial Services Recruitment and the Opportunities in Product Management

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2021 -- Creating products or features that no one wants is one of the potential pitfalls of product management. It's not an outcome that anyone would consider optimum. There are, however, many ways to avoid this, which has become the topic of many a presentation and webinar recently. Crucial to this being able to ask the right questions during the process of product discovery, including will people actually use it, will they be able to use it, can the product be built and is it viable for the business. There are also some vital product discovery tools that can be essential in the process of creating products that people actually want. These include an opportunity canvas, which is designed to identify what you do know - as well as what you don't - and to ensure everyone in the team is on the same page. Crazy Eights is another useful technique that involves identifying a pain point and then creating eight sketches, each of which presents a different way to solve that pain point. Knowledge is everything in product management, especially when it comes to understanding what people really want.



Commercial services recruitment has a crucial role to play in identifying the people who are able to innovate and bring cutting edge ideas and technologies to the markets where they can make the most difference. Glocomms is an IT and technology recruitment agency with expensive experience in commercial services recruitment, as well as a range of other key areas, including enterprise solutions, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. Founded in 2013, the firm has been at the forefront of IT and technology, as well as commercial services recruitment, supporting talented people in making key next steps and enabling organisations across the industry to solve the challenge of talent. Glocomms has developed an extensive UK reach that is nationwide, including in major hubs such as London, Birmingham and Manchester. The firm is also uniquely international thanks to being part of a 750-strong global workforce that extends across 60 countries. Plus, as part of the Phaidon International Group, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises.



The focus on people at Glocomms goes beyond client strategy and support and is reflected internally too. The team of enthusiastic and insightful consultants is highly trained and works with best-in-class technology and strategies that enable fast, effective solutions and attentive service. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions create options for every organisation with a bespoke approach that is designed to cater to the very individual needs of a specific business. These flexible and specialist methods mean that Glocomms is able to partner with a very broad spectrum of client businesses, from agile start-ups to global names in IT and technology. As a result of its focus on people the firm has also come to nurture a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and contacts at organisations across the industry. This is why there are so many opportunities available via Glocomms in the UK, including VP Global Sales, Key Account Manager, Cloud Cyber Security Consultant and Senior Front-End Developer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



