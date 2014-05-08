Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Commercial Telematics Market [OEM & Aftermarket, Solutions (Fleet Management, Navigation & Location Based, Infotainment, V2V, V2I, Insurance, Telehealth, Alarm Monitoring), Professional Services] – Global Market Forecasts & Analysis (2014 – 2019)“ report to its research database.



The report on the commercial telematics market analyses the overall market by types of solution providers, by types of solutions, and professional services. The report also focuses on the usage by end users and the adoption across different regions classified as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among all the regions, the security of fleet and passenger cars is the main application of telematics. Traditionally, there has been significant demand for Stolen Vehicle Tracking (SVT) within the certain market segments of U.K. and Italy. In the emerging markets such as China and Russia, the telematics market is increasing at a higher rate due to the rise in theft rates and concern among the drivers about this. These high theft rates in Brazil have led the government to introduce a mandate for SVT to be fitted as a standard in all new vehicles, in order to combat this growing problem.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/commercial-telematics-market-oem-aftermarket-solutions-fleet-management-navigation-location-based-infotainment-v2v-v2i-insurance-telehealth-alarm-monitoring-professional-services-gl-market-report.html .



Recently, the latest trend emerging in telematics market is the growth of traffic information services. These services alert the users in well in advance, thereby, avoiding road accidents. Majority of telematics vendors have installed and configured these services into the embedded devices. These include Audi and BMW, who have announced the launch of TPEG IP, a next generation of traffic information services delivered over a cellular channel. On the other hand, Toyota and Ford have launched new traffic information services in the U.S. These services have enabled the telematics vendors to enhance the safety and security applications.



Over the period of next five years, the major applications that would be driving this market are convenience, infotainment, automotive data services, PAYD Insurance and Electronic Tolling. These emerged applications have enabled vendors to develop new sophisticated solutions which are aligned with the needs of different verticals. These applications would influence the growth of markets such as insurance, government and utilities, and automotive sector. Although, it is expected that all of these applications will grow in the future, some would grow faster depending on the increase in demand and legislative mandates. Among all the major end users, insurance, healthcare, agriculture and utilities will grow at a faster rate as compared to other verticals.



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9 Company Profiles

9.1 General Motors

9.2 Masternaut

9.3 Mix Telematics

9.4 Omnitracs

9.5 Orbcomm

9.6 Telogis

9.6.5 MNM View

9.7 Tomtom

9.8 Trimble

9.9 Verizon

9.9.1 Introduction

9.9.2 Products & Services

9.9.3 Strategies & Insights

9.9.4 Developments

9.9.5 MNM View

9.10 Volvo

9.10.1 Introduction

9.10.2 Products & Services

9.10.3 Strategies & Insights

9.10.4 Developments

9.10.5 MNM View



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