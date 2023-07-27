NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Axa S.A. (France), Reliance Partners (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), Travelers Insurance (United States), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Progressive Corporation (United States), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), Aon PLC (United Kingdom), TATA AIG (India), The Hartford (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Acuity Insurance (United States).



Scope of the Report of Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance

Commercial trucking fleet insurance covers three or more vehicles as a part of daily operations by the businesses for transportation of raw material or finished goods. The increasing number of road accidents and growing awareness about the financial benefits of truck fleet insurance among the companies have accelerated the demand. Further, the blanket coverage policy is becoming more popular among businesses where vehicles are frequently driven by different drivers.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Truck Types (Tow Trucks, Dump Truck, Tankers, Semi-Truck-Tractors, Flatbed Trucks, Others), End User Industry (Transportation & Logistics, Food & Beverages, Constructions, Manufacturing, Agribusinesses, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Coverage (Collision Coverage, Primary Liability, General Liability, Blanket Coverage, Third-Party Property Damage)



Market Trends:

Growing Popularity of Blanket Coverage of Vehicles and Employees



Opportunities:

Increasing Operation of Trucking Businesses Across the Globe



Market Drivers:

Implementation of Regulations by Government for Compulsion of Vehicle Insurance

Increasing Demand of Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance in the Transportation & Logistics Industry



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



