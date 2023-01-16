NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Commercial Truck Insurance Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Commercial Truck Insurance market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Axa S.A. (France), Progressive Corporation (United States), Travelers Companies, Inc. (United States), McMillan Insurance Group (United States), Hudson Insurance Group (United States), HSBC Holdings plc (United Kingdom), Zurich American Insurance Company (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Sompo Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Mapfre, S.A. (Spain).



Commercial truck insurance is done on variouss type of commercial trucks which includes dump trucks, tow trucks, flatbed trucks, and various others. The insurance covers the thefts, accidents medical expenses, vandalism-related damage, etc. As these commercial trucks travel from one place to other carrying goods, it is necessary to take the insurance for the same for all kinds of risks. The commercial truck insurance reduces the heavy expenses due to uncertainties and helps in recovering the costs easily.



On 1st September 2020, Hudson Insurance Group (Hudson) announced the launch of its new Commercial Trucking Coverage for Independent Contractors that are now offered through retail producers in select states. Coverage includes Occupational Accident, Contingent Liability, Truck Physical Damage, and Workersâ€™ Compensation, as well as Non-Trucking Liability, which is available as of September 1, 2020.



Opportunities:

- Awareness about the Benefits of Commercial Truck Insurance and Reduction in Risk



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Consumption of Online Insurance Service for Commercial Truck Insurance



Market Drivers

- Need for Insuring the Commercial Vehicle to Mange the Costly Affairs in case of any Damage

- Growing Commercial Vehicle Transporation Industry



Challenges:

- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines in the Commercial Truck Insurance

- Stiff Competition in Commercial Truck Insurance Market



Analysis by Type (Compulsory Insurance, Optional Insurance), Service (Online Insurance Service, Offline Insurance Service), Coverage (Medical Expenses, Vandalism, Theft, Others), Commercial Trucks (Semis (tractor-trailers or 18-wheelers), Dump Trucks, Garbage Trucks, Tow Trucks, Flatbed Trucks, Tank Trucks, Box Trucks, Other)



The regional analysis of Global Commercial Truck Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



