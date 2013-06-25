Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Commercial Vehicle Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Commercial Vehicle market in India to grow at a CAGR of 15.02 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing investments by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The Commercial Vehicle market in India has also been witnessing a growing demand for small commercial vehicles. However, the increased cost of raw material could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Commercial Vehicle market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Commercial Vehicle market in India landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Ashok Leyland, Force Motors Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Asia MotorWorks Ltd., Eicher Motors, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd., Swaraj Mazda Ltd., and Volvo India.

Companies Mentioned



Ashok Leyland, Force Motors Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Asia MotorWorks Ltd., Eicher Motors, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd., Swaraj Mazda Ltd., and Volvo India.



